‘News of the World’ New Trailer Starring Oscar Winner Tom Hanks

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks reunites with his Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass for the dramatic film News of the World. A new trailer and poster have arrived for the drama based on the National Book Award finalist novel by author Paulette Jiles.

Helena Zengel (System Crasher) also stars in the film adaptation of Jiles’ novel.

Director Greengrass and Luke Davies adapted the book for the screen. Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux, and Gregory Goodman produce, with Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt executive producing. Oscar nominee James Newton Howard composed the film’s score.

Universal Pictures is targeting a December 25, 2020 release.

The Plot:

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a veteran of three wars, now moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she’s never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will.

Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.








