‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode one, “3 Seventeen Year Olds,” addresses racial discrimination in Los Angeles via flashbacks to the period after the Rodney King verdict. Airing on November 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, episode one is immediately followed by episode two airing at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch.

Recurring season four cast members include Bre Blair as Annie Kay, Obba Babatundé as Daniel Harrelson, Sr., Deshae Frost as Darryl, Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle, Susan Chuang as Chan Fei, Chris L. McKenna as DEA Agent Simons, and David Gautreaux as Edward Yannick.

“3 Seventeen Year Olds” Plot: Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Babatundé) and his teen charge Darryl (Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict.

Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks Guest stars include Donald Dash as 17-year-old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as younger Daniel Sr.

Episode 2 “Stakeout” Plot: The SWAT team acts as a domestic surveillance unit for the CIA to confirm whether an international crime lord has resurfaced in Los Angeles after being off-grid for years.

Also, Tan’s mother, Chan Fei (Chuang), is a victim of racial discrimination, and Hondo encounters his ex-girlfriend Nichelle (Aytes), for the first time since their breakup.