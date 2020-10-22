Apple TV+’s creepiest original series, Servant – you know, the one with the doll that people believe is a real baby – will return for a second season set to arrive on January 15, 2021. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan announced the second season’s premiere date on Twitter this morning, thanking horror icon Stephen King and Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for their praise of season one. King and del Toro are featured in the 30 second clip that accompanied the season two announcement.

Season one of the riveting drama debuted on November 28, 2019. Season two will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes available to subscribers every Friday following the season two premiere.

Returning cast members from the first season include Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

Servant was created by BAFTA nominee executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.