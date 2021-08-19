The teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Hand of God is stunning, yet even after watching it a few times it’s difficult to grasp the story. Which, in fact, isn’t necessarily a bad thing as most trailers give away far too much of the plot.

The Hand of God (È stata la mano di Dio) is writer/director Paolo Sorrentino’s most personal feature film. Sorrentino shot the drama in his hometown and when the project was announced in July 2020 he expressed excitement over the idea of returning to Naples 20 years after his first film.

“The Hand of God represents for the first time in my career an intimate and personal film, a novel of formation at once light-hearted and painful. I’m delighted to partake in this adventure with producer Lorenzo Mieli, his company The Apartment and Netflix. The mutual understanding between myself and Teresa Moneo, David Kosse and Scott Stuber from Netflix on the meaning of the film was immediate and dazzling. They made me feel at home, an ideal condition, because this is precisely what this film means to me: going back home,” stated Paolo Sorrentino.

The cast includes Filippo Scotti, Toni Servillo, Teresa Saponangelo, Marlon Joubert, Luisa Ranieri, and Renato Carpentieri. Massimiliano Gallo, Betti Pedrazzi, Biagio Manna, Ciro Capano, Enzo Decaro, Lino Musella, and Sofya Gershevich also star in the drama.

Netflix will release The Hand of God in select theaters in Italy on November 24, 2021. The film will expand in theaters on December 3rd and will be available on Netflix on December 15th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

From Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (The Great Beauty) comes the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. The Hand of God is a story full of unexpected joys, such as the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy. Fate plays its part, joy and tragedy intertwine, and Fabietto’s future is set in motion.







