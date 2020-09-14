‘No Time to Die’ Video: Rami Malek Describes His Bond Bad Guy, Safin

MGM’s just released a new minute and half video focused on No Time to Die‘s big bad, Safin. Oscar winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) stars as Bond’s adversary in the 25th film of the franchise and in the video he discusses what he was aiming for when he took on the role as No Time to Die‘s villain.

“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling,” says Malek in the behind-the-scenes featurette. He adds, “Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to that.”

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga explains what Safin wants and then what he’s willing to do “makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond but also on a global level.”

In addition to Rami Malek, the cast of No Time to Die includes Daniel Craig as the suave superspy, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah also star in the much-anticipated 25th Bond film.

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-wrote the screenplay with director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli served as producers.

MGM’s settled on (at least for now) a November 20, 2020 theatrical release.

The Plot:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.