Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, and Pink ‘ACM Awards’ Performances Announced

Taylor Swift will perform on the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, marking the first time the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year has taken to the stage to sing on the awards show in seven years. Swift is expected to perform “betty” from her eighth studio album, folklore, during the broadcast on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The ACM Awards will air on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/PT (live on the East Coast, tape-delayed on the West Coast)

Swift’s performance will take place at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The 10-time Grammy winner’s folklore topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart for six weeks. Swift’s now tied with Whitney Houston as the female artist with the most cumulative weeks in the #1 position on that chart, according to Billboard.

It was also just announced 15-time ACM Award winner and host of the 2020 show Keith Urban will team up with Pink to sing their new single, “One Too Many.” The performance will mark the world television premiere of the song.

This year’s awards show will use three Country music venues in Nashville – Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe – for the musical performances. Among those confirmed to perform are Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw. Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood are also part of the all-star Country lineup.

Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker, and Runaway June are set as presenters.







