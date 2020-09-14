‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ is Renewed for 3 More Seasons

HBO confirmed they want more…much more…of John Oliver’s weekly news series. The network’s just announced Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been renewed for three more seasons, meaning we’ll be able to watch Oliver take on hot topics at least through a 10th season (in 2023).

Season seven currently airs on Sunday nights at 11pm ET/PT.

“For the past seven years, John and his incredibly talented team have taken on topics that are both in the public mind and off the beaten path, always managing to shed new light on these subjects with intelligence and searing humor,” stated Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys. “We are beyond thrilled to continue this relationship for three more years.”

“We’re all extremely happy to be able to continue to do our show on HBO for another three years, or until the end of the world, whichever comes first,” said host and executive producer John Oliver.

The award-winning, critically acclaimed series is a Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon production. In addition to Oliver, the series is executive produced by Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, and James Taylor. Paul Pennolino directs season seven which has been shooting safely without a studio audience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Season seven has been nominated for nine Emmys this year, and over the course of seasons one through six has won 16 Emmys. Additional honors include Critics Choice, PGA, and Writers Guild awards.

Last Week Tonight Details, Courtesy of HBO:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver’s topical commentary.

The series presents a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events, as well as shining a light on issues big and small as the U.S. heads toward a pivotal 2020 Presidential Election.







