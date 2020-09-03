‘No Time to Die’ New Trailer and Four New Photos

MGM’s just released a new trailer for No Time to Die along with four brand new photos from the latest installment in the James Bond franchise. The second official trailer is packed with action, gun fights, and showcases Rami Malek’s new villain character, Safin. In one exchange between our hero and the film’s big bad, Safin compares himself to Bond. “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier,” says Safin.

In addition to Daniel Craig as the suave superspy, the cast includes Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah also star in the much-anticipated 25th Bond film.

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-wrote the screenplay with director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli served as producers.

MGM’s settled on a November 25, 2020 theatrical release for the new James Bond film. The action thriller’s been bumped around a bit because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but if theaters are open (and the flu season doesn’t escalate Covid cases) we can hope to finally get a chance to see Daniel Craig back as Bond, James Bond later this year.

The Plot, Courtesy of MGM:

In No Time To Die Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







