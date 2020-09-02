Star Trek: Discovery is going where no Star Trek series or film has gone before, introducing the first non-binary and transgender characters in the franchise’s history. CBS All Access announced Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander have joined the cast of season three, “furthering the Star Trek universe’s ongoing commitment to Gene Roddenberry’s original vision of celebrating diversity and inclusion.”

“Star Trek has always made a mission of giving visibility to underrepresented communities because it believes in showing people that a future without division on the basis of race, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation is entirely within our reach,” said Michelle Paradise, co-showrunner and executive producer. “We take pride in working closely with Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander and Nick Adams at GLAAD to create the extraordinary characters of Adira and Gray, and bring their stories to life with empathy, understanding, empowerment and joy.”

CBS All Access’ official casting announcement included details on the characters del Barrio and Alexander will be playing:

The Star Trek universe’s first non-binary character is Adira, played by Blu del Barrio. Adira is highly intelligent with a confidence and self-assurance well beyond their years. They will find a new home on the U.S.S. Discovery and form an unexpected bond with Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).

The first transgender character is Gray, portrayed by Ian Alexander. Gray is empathetic, warm and eager to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Trill host, but he will have to adapt when his life takes an unexpected turn.

The cast of season three also features Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Star Trek: Discovery‘s 13 episode third season will premiere on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.







