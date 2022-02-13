‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Next Epic Horror Film

Jordan Peele’s Nope drops its first official trailer which seems to indicate Earth’s about to host some unwelcome visitors. The two-minute video starts off innocently enough, introducing the owners of the Hayward Ranch – the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood. But relatively calm days on the ranch are broken up by the appearance of something strange in the sky.

Described as an “expansive horror epic,” Nope reunites writer/director Jordan Peele with his Get Out star Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Nope also stars Keke Palmer (Hustlers), Steven Yeun (Minari), Michael Wincott (24: Live Another Day), and Brandon Perea (The OA).

The very short synopsis reveals Kaluuya, Palmer, and Yeun play “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.”

Jordan Peele produces for his Monkeypaw Productions along with Ian Cooper.

Universal Pictures will release Nope in theaters on July 22, 2022.