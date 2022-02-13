‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Official Trailer

The full official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted online following a shorter version’s premiere in the minutes leading up to the 2022 Super Bowl. The trailer’s release was accompanied by an updated poster in support of the upcoming May 6, 2022 theatrical release.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to star as Doctor Strange. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Sam Raimi is back in the superhero world as director with Michael Waldron writing the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher are the executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Marvel Studios:

“The MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending anddangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”