‘1883’ Season 1 Episode 8 Recap: “The Weep of Surrender”

The group’s forced to spend time they don’t have fixing as many wagons as possible in the aftermath of the devasting storm as Paramount+’s 1883 season one episode eight begins. It’s been three days since the storm struck and Elsa (Isabel May) notes that’s the longest they’ve stayed in one place since setting out on this adventure.

“I haven’t thought once of Oregon…no dreams of the ocean or snow-covered mountains. I only dream of the journey – that is all. No gold for me, just the rainbow,” confesses Elsa as she rides out to meet her dad, Sam, Two Feathers, Charlie, Shea, and Thomas.

They head away from camp and come upon wild mustangs. Sam (Martin Sensmeier) suggests they tire them out and then separate the stallion. The rest will follow them back to camp.

Sam and Elsa work like a team to snag the stallion. Shea (Sam Elliott) notes Elsa’s beginning to ride like a Comanche and James (Tim McGraw) doesn’t respond. Charlie (Taylor Sheridan) assures him that’s a compliment.

The group returns to camp with the mustangs and the immigrants use their bodies and a rope to form a makeshift corral. Once that task’s complete, Elsa receives yet another compliment. Two Feathers (David Midthunder) says she “rides too good for white man pants.” Sam agrees.

During a short meal break Charlie confirms things are rough around Laramie. The Arapahoe and the Lakota are angry over thieves and the government’s lies. Charlie doesn’t blame them for taking matters into their own hands.

Charlie believes Shea should be worried about the winter, especially given the fact so many of the travelers are on foot. Shea’s beginning to think it would be best to take everyone to Denver and Charlie agrees.

After Charlie and the Comanche walk away to tend to the horses, James reminds Shea the immigrants should have a say in where they’re heading. James confirms he’s not going to Denver. He’s also not about to turn around at this point.

Margaret (Faith Hill) and Elsa are nearby and overhear this discussion. Elsa asks if her mom wants to go to Denver and Margaret says what she wants has never factored into the equation. Once James is set on a course, there’s no stopping him. He’s asked her to trust he’ll make the right decisions.

Margaret believes the reason James lets Elsa run free now is that he’s certain in the future she’ll be back in dresses, taking care of a family, and tending a garden. “…And swallowing every dream you’ve ever had because that’s all the world wants from you,” says Margaret.

Comanches appear on the horizon and the immigrants panic. They grab rifles and Shea orders them to put their guns down. When they don’t immediately do so, Charlie pulls his gun on Josef’s family and tells them to lower their weapons. Charlie explains that if the Native Americans weren’t friendly, they’d have already slaughtered Josef’s group.

Thankfully, the Comanches are there to trade as the group’s dangerously short on provisions.

James makes a trade for bullets and then asks about a helmet in the man’s possession. The Comanche explains the Spaniards attempted to take their land, just like the white man. He believes the white men are like wolves, killing everything until only wolves are left. Ultimately, they’ll turn on each other and the land will be free again.

“That sounds about right,” says James.

Charlie and Shea spot a group of bandits leaving the area without attacking. Charlie’s going to follow them and suggests Shea get the group on the road as soon as possible. The old friends shake hands and Shea says he hopes the next time they meet up is in a saloon – not a gunfight. Charlie jokes that if he’s in a saloon it’s to get into a gunfight with a cattle thief.

Shea confesses this is his last time on a trail, so this is most likely their final goodbye. He tips his hat as Charlie rides off to follow the bandits.

Sam pays for Elsa to get a pair of chaps, and Wade (James Landry Hébert) says this means she’s officially a cowboy now.

Shea has Josef (Marc Rissmann) translate as he explains only the young and very old can ride in the wagons. Everyone else must walk or ride a horse. Shea also explains if they’re lucky they will reach Fort Laramie in October. They’ll be traveling in the snow or forced to stay in Fort Laramie for the winter.

Shea says the only other viable option is they head to Denver and make their homes there instead of Oregon.

James and Margaret have a whispered conversation and he confirms they won’t be stopping.

Josef stops translating to ask about the land in Denver. Shea acknowledges it won’t be free but at least they’ll be alive when they make it there. He says they can push on in the spring if that’s what the group wants.

James interrupts and tells everyone he’s heading north. All are welcome to join him, but he warns he won’t be babying the group. If they come with him, they’ll need to learn to ride and be prepared to work and keep up. James won’t be crossing the mountains in the snow and won’t stop for the winter in Fort Laramie.

Shea’s certain James will get everyone killed but Josef commits the group to moving ahead with him.

Meanwhile, Sam and Elsa discuss their future. Elsa’s leaning toward staying but is surprised when Sam says mountains are worth seeing. A smile lights up her face when Sam explains he can take her to see them – she doesn’t need a wagon to do it.

“It’s settled. You’ll take me then,” proclaims Elsa.

Suddenly, Sam springs to his feet and announces he intends to give something to Elsa’s father in exchange for her. He’s only a few feet away when he falls silent and motions for her to follow him. She rushes to his side as they peek over a ridge and spot a herd of buffalo. Sam thinks wherever Lightning with the Yellow Hair goes a blessing follows.

He teaches her to hunt a buffalo and instructs her to shoot behind its ear. She kills her first buffalo and Sam’s impressed. Sam cuts out its heart and offers her a bite, saying, “His strength is your strength.”

Elsa takes a bite and has blood smeared around her mouth as she laughs and hands the heart back to Sam.

They ride back to camp and Sam proudly holds the heart over his head. His fellow Comanches cheer while the immigrants look confused. The Comanches saddle up and follow Sam out to the dead buffalo.

Margaret notices her daughter’s huge smile and bloody face and wonders what she’s done. Elsa proudly proclaims she killed a buffalo and Margaret’s speechless.

Night has almost fallen when Thomas (LaMonica Garrett) informs Shea he’s going to make sure Noemi gets to Oregon. Thomas firmly believes they don’t stand a chance without Shea’s help and asks him not to leave. Elsa rides up as they’re talking and once again announces she’s killed a buffalo. She also informs the men she ate its heart to get its strength. Elsa asks where Shea’s heading and Shea briefly pauses before replying, “Oregon, honey, with you.”

Elsa informs them she’s staying put and not going to Oregon.

Margaret and James relax by the campfire and James confirms the group will be getting up at the crack of dawn to leave. Margaret wants to talk about “his” daughter and fills him on Elsa’s busy day of buffalo killing. She describes her daughter as feral and all James can do is chuckle.

Margaret’s sure when they get to civilization she’ll have to undo everything Elsa’s learned, but James wonders if she really has to. James knows Margaret and Elsa are both dreamers.

Sam rides up and James is shocked to learn Elsa wants to stay. James calls out for his daughter who’s busy selecting items she’ll no longer need. Elsa acknowledges she knows what Sam wants and suggests her dad accept the horse Sam’s offering.

Margaret won’t allow this, but Elsa reminds her she’s 18 and this is her life. Elsa is by Sam’s side as Margaret asks James to stop their daughter from leaving, even if it means shooting Sam. James refuses to act and instead takes a seat back by the fire as Sam and Elsa leave camp.

Margaret’s absolutely livid as she enters their tent without her husband or daughter.

Elsa and Sam lie naked under the stars as in a voice-over she says she understands her mother’s way of thinking. Elsa knows she’ll face prejudices by remaining but she’s willing to face whatever comes.

Shea joins James by the fire and offers a swig of alcohol. He and Cookie watched Elsa leave and they think James might need a drink. James thinks Elsa’s going to fall in love with every man she meets until one sticks. Shea believes Elsa will miss her family and return in a few days but James isn’t so sure.

Shea and James discuss their plans and Shea has come to the conclusion the group trusts James and James trusts the group. James says he trusts their desire to make it to Oregon, and Shea’s decided he’s going to trust James. Shea will guide them but James will be their new leader.

Morning arrives and Margaret catches up with Elsa by the river. Elsa confesses she’s happy and Margaret’s certain her daughter will get hurt. They argue over whether or not Elsa understands the concept of love, and Margaret believes it’s her duty to pick up her daughter when she falls. Elsa informs her mom it’s no longer her duty to do so. She’s a woman now and can pick herself up.

“I’ll ride with you to Oregon then I’ll know where to come if I ever need a place to start over. Maybe I’ll just visit…bring your grandchildren,” says Elsa.

Margaret wants Elsa to have a ceremony and exchange vows before God so the relationship has a chance. Elsa reminds her Sam saved her life twice and also saved James’. She doesn’t need to ask permission of God to love Sam because God sent him to her.

The group heads out and at least for now Sam and a half-dozen of his friends accompany them. Some of the immigrants walk while others, including Noemi, learn to ride. Thomas helps her out and they have a good time riding alongside the cattle.

Josef’s wife, Risa, also learns to ride and she’s all smiles as she figures out how to handle a horse.

Sam informs James there’s water up ahead and they should rest a bit. Plus, it’s a good place to break a stallion.

James has no idea how you work a stallion in the water and watches as Sam takes the horse into the river, climbs into the saddle, and speaks gently to the animal until it appears he’s calmed down. Sam announces the horse is broke now but James thinks he’s still weeks away from that. Handing over the reins, Sam tells James to run him if he wants the horse to give him his heart.

James rides off on the stallion and eventually heads back toward camp. He stops a bit away from the wagons, looks out over the prairie, and appreciates its beauty. In camp, Margaret spots her husband in the distance and says out loud, “That’s where she gets it from.”

James rejoins Sam at the river and they talk about Elsa. Sam says he’ll build her a house if that’s what she wants. Both men seem to believe Elsa would rather be out chasing bandits instead of staying home. James is worried Elsa’s young and will change her mind, and Sam assures him if that happens, he’ll return her to her family.

James asks if Sam will travel with them to Oregon, but Sam doesn’t want to leave his land. He’s fought too hard to keep it and is aware it could be ripped away. Sam says, “I’ll marry your daughter but I still belong to the people and the people belong to this land.”

Sam adds, “We don’t dare leave it. Maybe someday you’ll find land to belong to and you’ll know what I mean.”

Before going to bed Margaret and James have another discussion about Elsa. Margaret’s come to terms with the fact they can’t force Elsa to stay with them. However, the fact she’s going to ride with them to Oregon and return to Sam in the spring leaves the door open for Elsa to change her mind and fall in love in Oregon. They share a laugh over the possibility Elsa will fall in love again before they even make it to Nebraska.

Elsa and Sam spend another night alone under the stars. She asks how to say I love you in his language and how to say Lightning with the Yellow Hair. She’s eager to learn more and proves to be a fast learner as he caresses different parts of her body while naming each one.

Elsa wakes and discovers Sam has gifted her a gorgeous Comanche shirt. She wears it as the group gets on the move once more.

They pause by crosses marking graves and notice wagon wheel tracks in the dirt. Shea points out they have a path to follow and admits they might just pull this off.

Sam and Elsa make plans to meet again when the flowers bloom in June. They kiss and Sam and the Comanches leave the group as Elsa yells out in his language that she loves him. Sam replies, “Lightning with the Yellow Hair, know this is your home. Know I am waiting. Know you fill my heart. Know you are the wife of a warrior. Know you are a warrior!”

The Comanche circle Elsa and then ride off, leaving Elsa to watch after them in tears. In a voiceover, Elsa says that while tears may flow, she will not weep. She is a warrior and warriors don’t cry.







