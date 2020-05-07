Weezer is performing the iconic The Simpsons theme song on season 31 episode 21 airing on Fox on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. Fox unveiled a teaser of Weezer performing and also confirmed the new episode will feature the voices of Lilly Singh as Kensey, Joey King as Addy, and Riverdale stars Camila Mendes as Tessa Rose, Madelaine Petsch as Sloan, and Lili Reinhart as Bella-Ella.

Weezer will be playing a cover band named Sailor’s Delight on the May 10th episode. Fox’s announcement described Sailor’s Delight as “the house band on the romantic cruise taken by Homer and Marge.” The band will play hits from Weezer’s 2019 self-titled album (also known as The Black Album) and 2017’s Pacific Daydream. In addition, Weezer will debut a brand new song – “Blue Dream” – which will be included on their next album, Van Weezer.

Van Weezer was supposed to arrive this month but was pushed back because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The group issued a statement about the postponement: “Unfortunately we’re going to have to delay the release of Van Weezer. As you know, Corona has put a crimp in many well-laid plans. Van Weezer has been no exception. And because we don’t want to give another release date until we’re absolutely sure of it, we’ll just say ‘stay tuned for more info.'”

Details on “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds” Episode:

Lisa makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls. Meanwhile, Homer takes Marge on a romantic cruise








