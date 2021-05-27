‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

Disney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers.

Why does it feel as though Disney’s been teasing us with Jungle Cruise news for at least a decade? Probably because it’s actually been more than a decade since Disney announced a film based on the popular Disneyland ride was likely to happen. After casting rumors (Tom Hanks? Tim Allen?) and a change in the filmmaking team behind the ride-inspired movie, the current team was put in place and production wrapped up in 2018. 2019 and 2020 release dates were pushed back (2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic), but the 2021 release date is firm. Jungle Book will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30th.

In addition to Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, the cast includes Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa (story by Ficarra, Requa, John Norville, and Josh Goldstein).

Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox produce along with Seven Bucks Productions’ Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia. Scott Sheldon, Doug Merrifield, and Flynn Picture Co’s Beau Flynn executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.







