Olivia Rodrigo Unveils the Trailer and Poster for Her Disney+ Film

Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo took to social media to release the official trailer for her upcoming Disney+ film, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film). The minute and a half trailer teases a behind the scenes look at her life and career, including her memories of working on her first album.

The trailer arrived along with the official poster for the film. Disney+ has set a March 25, 2022 premiere date for this inside look at Rodrigo’s career.

Stacey Lee directed the Disney+ original film. Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) was produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

The Plot:

For the first time, Olivia takes audiences on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum debut album SOUR (Geffen Records) to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow her along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of SOUR.