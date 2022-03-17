‘Night Sky’ with Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons Sets May Premiere

The Amazon Original series Lightyears has a new title and a confirmed premiere date. The upcoming dramatic series is now titled Night Sky and will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, May 20, 2022. All eight episodes will be released at once for those into binge-watching.

Oscar winner Sissy Spacek (Coal Miner’s Daughter) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) star as a married couple who make a bizarre discovery. Daniel C. Connolly executive produces and serves as showrunner, with Holden Miller writing and co-executive producing. Emmy winner Philip Martin also executive produces along with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen.

Prime Video released the following description of the dramatic series:

“Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Chai Hansen, The Newsreader) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.”

Night Sky is an Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-production.








