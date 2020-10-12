The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig team up to star in the romantic holiday comedy, Operation Christmas Drop. Netflix just dropped the official trailer and poster for the November release which is hoping to spread a little early holiday cheer.

Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer penned the screenplay and Martin Wood (When the Heart Calls) directed. Brad Krevoy and Steve McGlothen produced, with Amanda Phillips Atkins, Jimmy Townsend, Eric Jarboe, and Amy Krell executive producing.

Netflix has set a November 5, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot:

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller forgoes family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz, who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project — Operation: Christmas Drop, a genuine, decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy.

Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.