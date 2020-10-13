‘The Crown’ Season 4 New Teaser Trailer Spotlights Princess Di

Netflix’s new nearly two minute teaser trailer for The Crown shows off new scenes from the critically acclaimed drama’s fourth season. The teaser focuses on the bliss of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding day which, as we all know, is followed by a tumultous marriage.

Emma Corrin joins the cast in the show’s fourth season as Princess Diana. Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth, Josh O’Connor is Prince Charles, and Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret.

In addition, Tobias Menzies plays The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty is Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell is Camilla Parker Bowles, Marion Bailey plays the Queen Mother, Georgie Glen is Lady Fermoy, Tom Byrne is Prince Andrew, Angue Imrie is Prince Edward, and Charles Dance plays Lord Mountbatten in season four.

The 10 episode fourth season takes place between 1979 and 1990. Writer Peter Morgan executive produces with Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Benjamin Caron, Robert Fox and Matthew Byam Shaw.

All episodes of The Crown season four premiere on November 15, 2020.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairytale for Diana.







