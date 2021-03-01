Operation Varsity Blues Trailer: Inside the College Admissions Scandal

Netflix has released the official trailer for the documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal debuting on the streaming service this month. Directed by Chris Smith (The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann), the documentary film explores the man behind the scandal that sent Hollywood celebs to jail.

Jon Karmen wrote and edited the documentary which features Matthew Modine reenacting Rick Singer’s actions, Josh Stamberg as Bill McGlashan, Wallace Langham as Gordon Caplan, and David Starzyk as Bruce Isackson. Karmen, director Smith, and Youree Henley serve as producers.

Netflix has set a March 17, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.