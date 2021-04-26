‘Oslo’ Teaser Trailer Starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott

HBO has set a Saturday, May 29, 2021 premiere date for Oslo, based on true events and adapted from the award-winning play. The just-released teaser trailer sets up the story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords and the behind the scenes maneuverings undertaken by a group dedicated to obtaining peace.

The cast of the dramatic film includes Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials) as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister; Emmy nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag) as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband; Salim Daw (Fauda) as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter (The Spy) as Hassan Asfour, Qurie’s associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; and Igal Naor (Fauda) as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Dov Glickman (Stockholm) plays Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan (Fauda) is Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen (Fauda) is Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus (Thicker Than Water) plays Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay (Sirens) is Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific) directed from a screenplay by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, writer of the original play. Sher, Rogers, Cambra Overend, and Marc Platt Productions’ Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, and Marc Platt executive produce. DreamWorks Pictures’ Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger also executive produce along with Bold Films’ David Litvak.

Holly Bario, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Svetlana Metkina, and Mark Taylor served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

The film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.