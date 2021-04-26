BTS Announce “Butter” as Their Second English Language Single

Get ready, BTS fans…the Grammy-nominated global superstars announced plans to release a brand new single, “Butter,” on May 21, 2021. The news came via YouTube as BTS fans, referred to affectionately as ARMY, discovered the group’s YouTube channel, Bangtantv, featured a one-hour countdown that kicked off at 10am ET. Over 900,000 people tuned in as the announcement hit at 11am ET.

“Butter” is described as a “dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.” The song marks the group’s second English single following their multi-platinum smash hit “Dynamite” which was released in August last year.

According to Korean news outlets, BTS will be releasing an album in June which will include “Butter.” However, Big Hit Entertainment hasn’t released an official announcement concerning the much-anticipated album’s release.

Columbia Records (distributor for BTS) released links for Spotify and Apple Music to pre-save the song along with where to pre-purchase the single.

BTS just held Bang Bang Con on their YouTube channel featuring past concerts along with their fan event. The event kicked off with their 2015 BTS Live Trilogy Episode I: BTS Begins. That was followed by their 2019 Fan event 5th Muster and, last but not least, their São Paulo, Brazil Stadium concert from the world tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” in May 2019.

Bang Bang Con 2021 surpassed Bang Bang 2020 in views, producing a whooping 2.7 million concurrent viewers on Saturday, April 18th (Korean standard time) according to Big Hit. Bang Bang Con launched in April 2020 after the group had to cancel their massive stadium world tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global K-pop stars have been busy these past few years breaking records in multiple languages including Korean, English and Japanese. Most recently, BTS became the first Korean pop act to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They’re also the first Korean act to have earned a nomination for this year’s BRIT Awards for International Group.

Fans are patiently waiting for the Billboard Music Award nominees to be announced (coming April 29), hoping to see the group show up on the list again this year. BTS has taken the Top Social Award four years running and snagged a Top Group/Duo win in 2019.

BTS earned multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, with the winners set to be announced on May 27 at 5pm PT. BTS is up for Best Group/Duo of the Year, Best Music Video: “Dynamite,” and Best Fan Army. Their long-time choreographer Son Sung Deuk is also nominated for Favorite Music Video Choreography.







