‘Our Friend’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson Stars in a Tearjerker Based on a True Story

Gravitas Ventures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment just released a new trailer for Our Friend, based on the 2015 Esquire article “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word” by Matthew Teague. Brad Ingelsby adapted Teague’s article for the screen and Gabriela Cowperthwaite (Megan Leavey, Blackfish) directed.

Our Friend stars Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Dakota Johnson (the 50 Shades films), and Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother). The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Ahna O’Reilly, and Marielle Scott.

Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, Ryan Stowell, and Teddy Schwarzman produced, with Ridley Scott, Ben Stillman, Michael Heimler, Ted Deiker, Brad Ingelsby, and Matthew Teague executive producing.

Gravitas Ventures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment have set a January 22, 2021 release in select theaters and on demand.

The Plot:

Our Friend tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family — journalist Matt (Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Johnson) and their two young daughters — and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.