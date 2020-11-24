Taylor Swift ‘folklore: the long pond studio sessions’ Film Trailer and Details

Thanksgiving might be effectively cancelled due to Covid-19, however Swifties have at least one reason to celebrate being stuck at home. Taylor Swift just announced the concert film folklore: the long pond studio sessions will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Swift directed the film which features Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, as well as a special appearance by Justin Vernon. According to Disney+’s official announcement, Taylor, Antonoff, Dessner, and Vernon worked on the album from separate locations and only came together to shoot the film.

Taylor Swift tweeted out the news on November 24th:

“Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement 🤓 You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus ! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus”

In the official trailer, Swift explained, “There’s something about the complete and total uncertainty of life. If we’re going to have to recalibrate everything, we should start with what we love the most first.”

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it’s a product of isolation,” said Swift, describing folklore. “It makes you think about life a lot where this moment could affect everything forever.”

Disney+ released technical info on the making of what’s described as an “intimate concert film,” revealing folklore: the long pond studio sessions was shot on 6 x Lumix S1H mirrorless cameras with Leica lenses embedded in the studio, along with a one Alexa LF with an Angenieux 24-290 on a Furio robotic camera with 30+ feet of curved track.

Filming took place in New York in September 2020.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions Description:

Taylor, accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff along with a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), performs each song in order of her critically adored, five star album, folklore, and for the very first time, reveals the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs.









