‘Palmer’ Starring Justin Timberlake Shows Off Its First Trailer

An ex-con makes a connection with a young boy in need in the official trailer for Apple TV+’s Palmer. Justin Timberlake returns to dramatic acting with a starring role as the ex-convict in the inspirational film from director Fisher Stevens (Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds).

Justin Timberlake’s co-stars include Juno Temple (Dirty John), Oscar nominee June Squibb (Nebraska), Alisha Wainright (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), and newcomer Ryder Allen. Cheryl Guerriero wrote the screenplay and Sidney Kimmel, Charles B. Wessler, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin, and Daniel Nadler produced. Mark O’Connor, Bruce Toll, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jared Ian Goldman, and Cheryl Guerriero executive produced.

Apple TV+ will premiere Palmer on January 29, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Former high school football star Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) went from hometown hero to convicted felon, earning himself 12 years in a state penitentiary. He returns home to Louisiana, where he moves back in with Vivian (Squibb), the grandmother who raised him. While trying to keep his head down and rebuild a quiet life for himself, Palmer is haunted by memories of his glory days and the suspicious eyes of his small-town community.

Things become more complicated when Vivian’s hard-living neighbor Shelly (Temple) disappears on a prolonged bender, leaving her precocious and unique 7-year-old son Sam (Allen), often the target of bullying, in Palmer’s reluctant care. In time, Palmer is drawn into a more hopeful world as he forges a connection with Sam through their shared experience of being made to feel different by those around them. Life improves for Palmer, and a romance develops between him and Sam’s teacher Maggie (Wainwright).

An inspiring and unexpected journey unfolds for the three of them, but soon Palmer’s past threatens to tear apart this new life.