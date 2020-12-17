Jared Padalecki’s not taking time off between 15 seasons of playing Sam Winchester in Supernatural and starring in a new The CW drama. Padalecki jumped on board and returns to primetime as the lead in Walker, a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The original series ran for nine seasons from April 1993 through May 2001. Chuck Norris starred as the titular character for all nine seasons. Clarence Gilyard Jr. and Sheree J. Wilson co-starred. The new Walker is set to premiere on The CW on January 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Joining Jared Padalecki for season one are Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Molly Hagen (Herman’s Head), and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files). Coby Bell (The Gifted), Lindsey Morgan (The 100), and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) also star in the first season.

Walker has Anna Fricke (Being Human) on board as writer and executive producer. Padalecki, Lindsay Liberatore, and Dan Lin also executive produce.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.