‘A.P. Bio’ Earns a Passing Grade and is Promoted to Season 4

Peacock has officially renewed the critically acclaimed half-hour comedy A.P. Bio for a fourth season. The renewal was accompanied by a video featuring an A.P. Bio-themed version of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Writer and executive producer Mike O’Brien created the series. Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker executive produce with Lorne Michaels along with his company Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer.

Commenting on the renewal, Mike O’Brien said, “Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes. We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched!”

The comedy premiered in February 2018 on NBC and later moved to NBC’s Peacock. All three seasons are now available on Peacock. Season four’s expected to arrive in 2021 and will consist of eight episodes.

The cast is led by Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin and Patton Oswalt as Principal Durbin. Season three’s cast included Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan, Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones, and Paula Pell as Helen Henry DeMarcus.

A.P. Bio‘s a production of Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

When disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin (Howerton) loses out on his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing into Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear that he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a roomful of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids’ brainpower for his own benefit. Over time, his students help him realize his dream job might actually be the one he has right now.

Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.







