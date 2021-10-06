‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ Trailer Reveals an Amish Country Setting

The Paranormal Activity franchise apparently still has a little gas left in its tank. The upcoming seventh film of the horror franchise, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, sets the story in Amish Country and the official trailer introduces a new young woman who’s going to be the target of a demonic presence.

The official trailer arrived along with the film’s poster and news of a behind-the-scenes documentary. Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity is described as a “deep dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, never-before-seen footage and more.” The documentary will also arrive on October 29th on Paramount+.

William Eubank (The Signal, Underwater) directed Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin from a screenplay by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day 2U). The cast includes Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown.

Jason Blum and Oren Peli produced, with Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey executive producing.

The latest installment of the popular franchise will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, October 29, 2021.

The first Paranormal Activity, directed by Oren Peli, premiered in theaters in 2009. Paranormal Activity 2 arrived in October 2010 followed by Paranormal Activity 3 in October 2011 and Paranormal Activity 4 in October 2012. The franchise released a critically panned spinoff, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, in January 2014. The most recent Paranormal Activity film, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, debuted in theaters in October 2015.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

In Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, a documentary filmmaker follows Margot (Bader) as she heads to a secluded Amish community, in the hopes of meeting and learning about her long-lost mother and extended family. Following a string of strange occurrences and discoveries, she soon realizes this community that welcomed them into their home might be hiding something sinister…







