Netflix Unveils Its Holiday 2021 Films and TV Series Lineup

Netflix’s upcoming 2021 winter holiday season lineup will include a new entry in The Princess Switch franchise starring Vanessa Hudgens as well as a comedy film featuring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes. There will be appearances by Santa, his elves, and other holiday favorites in films and TV series debuting on Netflix in November and December 2021.

NETFLIX’S HOLIDAY MOVIES:

The Claus Family – Available November 1

When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only hope to save Christmas.

Love Hard – Available November 5

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. LOVE HARD also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

Father Christmas is Back – Available November 7

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star – Available November 18

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

A Boy Called Christmas – Available November 24

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

A Castle For Christmas – Available November 26

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Single All the Way – Available December 2

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) the plan goes awry.

David and the Elves – Available December 6

Christmas is drawing near, but it’s not a happy time for David. After moving to a big city, his parents have been bogged down with work and forgotten the meaning of Christmas. David decides to change that. Together with Albert the Elf, who escaped from the land of Santa to figure out what Christmas is all about, David sets off to Tatra Mountains, where his grandparents live, on a journey full of adventures. They are followed by David’s parents and Santa, who completely doesn’t get the modern world.

A California Christmas: City Lights – Available December 16

It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance.

Grumpy Christmas – Available December 22

In this sequel to the 2016 comedy hit Un Padre No Tan Padre, Don Servando and his “extended hippie family” travel to the beach to spend Christmas with Alma’s aunt, Doña Alicia, a demanding older woman who becomes Don Servando’s ultimate nemesis. When his position in the family is challenged, Don Servando will stop at nothing to prove that Alicia is a horrible person who only looks out for herself… even if it means ruining Christmas for everyone.

1000 Miles from Christmas – Available December 24

A comedy that tells the story of Raúl (Tamar Novas), a thirty-something who has suffered all the misfortunes of his life during Christmas time. This is the reason why he really hates Christmas Carols, the Three Wise Men and everything that remotely smells of Christmas spirit. Every year he spends Christmas time on a far-away beach… but this year his boss has different plans for him: Raúl must attend a business trip to audit a “Turrones de Valverde” factory, the most typical Christmas sweet in a town that lives for and loves Christmas. And if this was not enough for Raúl, he will have to share accommodation with local teacher Paula, whose dream is beating the world record of the largest real live nativity scene ever created. Will this Madrilian Grinch be able to overcome his worst nightmare?

A Naija Christmas – Coming in December

Three sons race to fulfil their mother’s wish to bring home wives for Christmas, while she battles to plan a Christmas celebration she will always be remembered for.

NETFLIX’S HOLIDAY TV SERIES:

Christmas Flow – Available November 17

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Blown Away: Christmas – Available November 19

Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

School of Chocolate – Available November 26

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves ‘Best in Class’ after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Elves – Available November 28

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 – Available December 3

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake wondrous winter treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2 – Coming in December

Looking forward to a quiet Christmas this time around, family rebel and black sheep, Tumi Sello’s plans get ruined, and so does Christmas. Once again, she has to spend the next couple days before Christmas trying to clear hers and the Sello name.







