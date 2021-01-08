‘Penguin Bloom’ Trailer: Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln Star

Netflix’s official trailer for Penguin Bloom introduces Oscar nominee Naomi Watts (21 Grams, The Impossible) as a woman who bonds with a bird and finds hope after a devastating event. The Walking Dead‘s Andrew Lincoln co-stars in the inspirational drama based on a true story.

The cast also includes two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Animal Kingdom).

Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps adapted Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive’s book for the screen, with Glendyn Ivin directing. Watts is a producer with Emma J. Cooper, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson. Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli, Meryl Metni, Ricci Swart, Sam Bloom, Cameron Bloom, Bradley Trevor Greive, Joel Pearlman, Edwina Waddy and Jill Bilcock served as executive producers.

Netflix has set a January 27, 2021 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

In 2013, Samantha Bloom (Watts), her husband Cameron (Lincoln) and their three sons left their home in Australia for a holiday in Thailand. While enjoying a view, Sam fell off of a rooftop due to what was later determined to be a rotted railing…breaking her vertebrae in two places. Paralyzed from the chest down, Sam — a lifelong outdoorswoman, surfer, and traveler — was unrecognizable to herself, and spent long months in a depression that made her question who she could be in the world and in her own family.

A year later, her children brought home a wounded baby magpie they found. Warily eyeing the black-and-white bird the kids affectionately named “Penguin,” Sam bonded with the household’s new member, beginning a process of emotional healing that surprised her husband and sons, her mother (Weaver), and herself.

Penguin Bloom tells the amazing true story of renewal that occurred when a woman whose life seemed shattered found hope and purpose in her family’s love — and in a bird on its own journey of recovery.