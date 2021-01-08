Starz’s official trialer for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham declares the docuseries starring Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish features the “greatest roadtrip ever attempted without pants.” The official two-minute trailer was accompanied by a poster for the series which promises to ease the pain of Droughtlander a wee bit.

Men in Kilts was developed by the Outlander co-stars who executive produce with Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Kevin Johnston. Johnston also directed the eight episode buddy roadtrip docuseries.

Men in Kilts is a Boardwalk Pictures production in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz is set to premiere the series on February 14, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT, offering up a perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely at home.

The Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland led by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The two will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish.

The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way. Whether hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters, both men dive head first into each and every experience.







