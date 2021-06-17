‘Pig’ Trailer: Nicolas Cage Desperately Searches for His Missing Pig

Never in a million years did I expect to be totally mesmerized by a trailer in which Nicolas Cage declares, “I’m looking for a truffle pig.” The brief synopsis provided by Neon gives nothing away, however the trailer reveals Cage’s character was a world-class chef prior to leaving the city to live in the woods with his pig.

Nicolas Cage’s co-stars include Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin. Writer/director Michael Sarnoski’s behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Pat Scola, production designer Tyler Robinson, editor Brett We. Bachman, and costume designer Jayme Hansen.

Nicolas Cage, Steve Tisch, David Carrico, Dori Roth, Adam Paulsen produce along with Joseph Restaino, Dimitra Tsingou, Thomas Benski, Ben Giladi, and Vanessa Block.

Neon will release Pig in theaters on July 16, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Neon:

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.