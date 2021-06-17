‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 New Photos and Plot Details

AMC continues its “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11” with the release of four new The Walking Dead season 11 photos. The network also released an official synopsis for the upcoming final season which kicks off on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The season 11 plot, per AMC:

“Previously on The Walking Dead, our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.”

The Walking Dead season 11 stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Callan McAuliffe, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.