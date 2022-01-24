Emmy Award winner Ewan McGregor (Halston) lends his voice to Sebastian J. Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s much-anticipated, long-awaited stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio. In the official teaser for the 2022 film, McGregor’s Cricket claims that because he actually lived in the heart of the wooden marionette, he actually knows the full story of the wooden toy who transformed into a real boy. What’s not revealed is whether this Cricket’s middle initial stands for Jiminy, although it’s not a stretch to assume that’s the case.

The one-minute teaser is, as expected from a Guillermo del Toro production, visually stunning.

Oscar-winner del Toro and Mark Gustafson directed from a screenplay by del Toro and Patrick McHale. Producers include del Toro, Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson, Alex Bulkley, Shadow Machine’s Corey Campodonico, and Gary Ungar. Jason Lust serves as an executive producer.

In addition to Ewan McGregor, the voice cast includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, and Oscar winner Tilda Swinton.

“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix. We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way,” said Guillermo del Toro in an August 2020 statement on the status of the film.

Netflix is targeting a November 2022 premiere.

The Plot:

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion musical directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.