‘Polar Bear’ Trailer: Follow the Journey of a Mom and Her Cubs

Disneynature’s Polar Bear follows a mom and her two cubs as they attempt to survive in one of the most extreme environments on the planet. The new trailer shows the mother bear teaching her cubs how to thrive while inviting viewers to tag along on what’s described as an extraordinary journey of hope, resilience, and family.

The documentary is narrated by Oscar nominee Catherine Keener and will launch on Disney+ on Earth Day (April 22, 2022). Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson (Penguins) directed and served as producers along with Roy Conli.

In support of the film’s featured animals, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Polar Bears International (PBI) in their efforts to help protect polar bear mothers, cubs and their Arctic home.

Per Disneynature: “Among a host of activities, PBI is deploying a new aerial radar detection tool to allow aircraft to identify polar bear dens to help protect these sites for polar bear moms and cubs during this crucial period, giving each new cub the best possible start in life. The non-profit organization is also working with Arctic communities to reduce potential human-bear conflicts to keep bears and people safe, as well as efforts to inspire action on climate change globally.”

“Disneynature’s engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care,” said Krista Wright, executive director of Polar Bears International. “We’re thrilled to be working with such a creative team as they tell the story of a polar bear mom as she navigates a changing Arctic. We’re also extremely grateful to Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund for their generous support of our work to protect moms and cubs as well as our other polar bear conservation efforts.”

“Polar Bears International is an exceptional organization doing exceptional work for both the polar bears and the environment in which they live,” said producers Roy Conli. “They bring essential awareness to the general populace of what’s going on in the Arctic and the realities polar bears face today, and inspire us all to take action to positively change the future for this species. I’m so proud that we’re working with their incredible team.”









