NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 16 Photos: “Monster” Preview

Kai goes undercover as a chef on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode 16, “Monster.” Directed by Leslie Hope from a script by Ron McGee, episode 16 will air on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler.

Guest stars include Moses Goods, Anthony Ruivivar, Ron Menzel, Andre Pelzer, Danny Hogan, and Aaron Abrams.

“Monster” Plot: Kai goes undercover as a chef in a local restaurant to gather intel on a notorious criminal kingpin who has a connection to the eatery. Also, Jane discovers that a school on the mainland has recruited Alex on a baseball scholarship, which he’s kept secret from his family.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.