‘Game of Thrones’ Team Tackles ‘The Three-Body Problem’ at Netflix

Netflix has just given a series order for The Three-Body Problem from Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Vice President, Original Series at Netflix Peter Friedlander announced the new dramatic series based on the award-winning science fiction trilogy by Liu Cixin. Cixin’s trilogy is described as the story of “humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.”

Author Liu Cixin and Ken Liu (writer of the English translations of The Three-Body Problem and Death’s End) will be involved as consulting producers. Benioff, Weiss, and Woo are writing and executive producing the series. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Bernadette Caulfield, Lin Qi, Zhao Jilong, Nena Rodrigue, Rosamund Pike, Robie Uniacke, and Plan B Entertainment are also on board as executive producers.

“The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy (Remembrance of Earth’s Past), it changed what science fiction meant to me forever,” said Friedlander. “Although it may seem like a familiar premise – the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization – Chinese author Liu Cixin’s ability to interweave science with fiction made his vision of the future and extra-terrestrial contact feel more realistic than any other science fiction I’ve read. At the same time, I was also drawn in by the story of all of humanity vulnerable to the same external threat and how this both unifies and divides humans.

Since my earliest days at Netflix working on series like Black Mirror and Sense8, I’ve sought out stories and POVs that are singular. This story felt singular, special – and eminently relatable. That’s why I’m pleased to announce that the Hugo Award-winning The Three-Body Problem and its two sequels are coming to Netflix as a series.”

Commenting on the Netflix project, author Liu Cixin said, “I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences. I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix.”

Writers/executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss stated, “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.”

“It’s a privilege to be adapting one of the great masterpieces of Chinese science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many things I love: rich, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all told as an elegant and deeply human allegory. I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this accomplished creative team,” said writer/executive producer Alexander Woo.







