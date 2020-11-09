‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Debuts a Trailer and New Poster

Vanessa Hudgens returns to lead the cast of the 2020 The Princess Switch sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again. The romantic comedy from writers Robin Bernheim Burger and Megan Metzger will premiere on the streaming service on November 19, 2020.

Joining Vanessa Hudgens for the continuing story of royal romantic hijinx are Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar, reprising their roles as Edward and Kevin from the 2018 film. Mike Rohl returned to direct, with Hudgens, Brad Krevoy and Steven R. McGlothen producing. Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, and Robin Bernheim Burger served as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together… but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who’s intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

A Look Back at The Princess Switch:

One week before Christmas, Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro, switches places with Stacy, a ‘commoner’ from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of a magical Santa’s helper, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret’s fiance, the dashing Prince.









