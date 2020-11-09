‘MacGyver,’ ‘Magnum’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ 2020 Premiere Dates Announced

CBS has finally announced the 2020 premiere dates for three of its popular primetime dramas. The network confirmed season five of MacGyver starring Lucas Till will kick off on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. The third season premiere of Magnum P.I. with Jay Hernandez will follow at 9pm ET/PT.

Season 11 of the popular drama Blue Bloods starring Tom Selleck arrives on Dec. 4th at 10pm ET/PT.

In addition to announcing the premiere dates, CBS released details on the first episodes of each of the upcoming new seasons of Magnum P.I., MacGyver, and Blue Bloods:

“Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness” – Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face, on the fifth season premiere of MacGyver.

“Triumph Over Trauma” – Amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also, Jamie and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, and Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic, on the 11th season premiere of Blue Bloods.

“Double Jeopardy” – Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out, on the third season premiere of Magnum P.I..







