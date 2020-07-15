‘Project Power’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The trailer for Netflix’s Project Power opens with a voiceover by Jamie Foxx asking us to consider whether we’d take a pill capable of giving us five minutes of pure power. The trailer continues on to show what happens to those who do swallow the power-inducing pills.

In addition to Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Ray), the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance.

Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman helmed the Netflix sci-fi action thriller from a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless produced, with Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss, and Scott Morgan executive producing.

Netflix has set an August 14, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.