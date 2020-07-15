‘Project Power’ Trailer Starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The trailer for Netflix’s Project Power opens with a voiceover by Jamie Foxx asking us to consider whether we’d take a pill capable of giving us five minutes of pure power. The trailer continues on to show what happens to those who do swallow the power-inducing pills.

In addition to Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (Ray), the cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance.

Paranormal Activity 3 and 4 directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman helmed the Netflix sci-fi action thriller from a screenplay by Mattson Tomlin. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless produced, with Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss, and Scott Morgan executive producing.

Netflix has set an August 14, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

Project Power
JAMIE FOXX as ART in ‘PROJECT POWER’ (Photo By Skip Bolen © 2020 Netflix)
Project Power
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT as FRANK (Photo by Skip Bolen © 2020 Netflix)
Project Power
DOMINIQUE FISHBACK as ROBIN (Photo by Skip Bolen © 2020 Netflix)
Project Power
COLSON BAKER / MACHINE GUN KELLY as NEWT in ‘PROJECT POWER’ (Photo © 2020 Netflix)
Project Power Poster



