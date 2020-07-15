‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Episode 10 Photos: Preview of “Brainwave Jr”

The CW’s Stargirl season one episode nine delved into Brainwave’s backstory and found his son, Henry, learning more about his father’s powers via videotapes. Up next, episode 10 directed by Andi Armaganian from a script by James Dale Robinson. “Brainwave Jr.” airs on July 21, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, School of Rock) leads the cast as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl. The season one cast also includes Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent, and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel. Christopher James Baker plays Henry King Sr, Jake Austin Walker is Henry King Jr, Meg DeLacy is Cindy Burman, Cameron Gellman is Rick Tyler, and Hunter Sansone plays Cameron.

“Brainwave Jr.” Plot: LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision.

Meanwhile, Courtney (Bassinger), Yolanda (Monreal), Beth (Washington) and Rick’s (Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of The CW

When Courtney’s (Bassinger) seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara (Smart), stepfather Pat (Wilson) and stepbrother Mike (Romano), she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.