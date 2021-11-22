It doesn’t matter if you’ve never wondered what life is like for a tiny pufferfish navigating life in the Great Barrier Reef. The trailer for Netflix’s Puff: Wonders of the Reef is going to convince you that you need to find out.

Nick Robinson directed the documentary which marks the first Australian Original documentary from Netflix. Rose Byrne (Physical, Mrs. America) narrated the one-hour documentary shot by BioQuest Studios’ Pete West. Robinson, West, Electra Manikakis, Peta Ayers, Louise Polain and Daniel Stoupin served as producers.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef will premiere on Netflix on December 16, 2021.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef Synopsis, Courtesy of Netflix:

Follow a baby pufferfish through a vibrant coral reef as he learns to survive and thrive through his first year of life – an extraordinary journey for a little fish that starts out smaller than a human fingernail. For the first time, scientists, cinematographers and documentary filmmakers have combined their skills to transport us into Puff’s tiny world – a world where drama unfolds on scales too fast, too slow, or too small for the human eye to perceive.

Narrated by internationally-renowned Australian actress Rose Byrne, this is the story of the tiny, often overlooked creatures that live in one of Earth’s most diverse ecosystems, and the interconnectedness of life that links our world to theirs. Filmed in Australia on The Great Barrier Reef, the sophisticated super macro techniques specifically developed for the film will immerse viewers in the exquisite world on the reef’s tiny, weird, and wonderful inhabitants.









