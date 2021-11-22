‘Inventing Anna’ Teaser Trailer: Who is Anna Delvey?

Netflix just released an early teaser trailer for the upcoming limited series Inventing Anna which is – as the tagline states – “inspired by the true story of a total fake.” The limited series has set a February 11, 2022 premiere date and stars Ozark‘s Julia Garner as Anna, a woman who claimed to be an heiress but turned out to be a talented con artist.

Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky stars as Vivian, the reporter who digs into Anna Delvey’s life and exposes her darkest secrets.

The cast also includes Arian Moayed as Todd, Katie Lowes as Rachel, Alexis Floyd as Neff, and Anders Holm as Jack., Anna Deavere Smith plays Maud, Jeff Perry is Lou, Terry Kinney stars as Barry, and Laverne Cox is Kacy.

Inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler, the nine-episode limited series was created by Shonda Rhimes. Rhimes serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and David Frankel. Pressler’s involved as a producer.

Shonda Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini wrote Inventing Anna. David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart directed episodes of the limited series.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?”







