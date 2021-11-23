The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ Series Moving Forward at HBO

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson’s The Idol has been given a series order by HBO. The Weeknd is set to star in the drama along with Lily-Rose Depp (The King), with Amy Seimetz (Atlanta, The Girlfriend Experience) on board to direct the six-episode season.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

Per HBO’s official announcement, The Idol will shoot in and around Los Angeles.

Director Seimetz will serve as an executive producer along with the series’ co-creators The Weeknd, Levinson, and Fahim. The Weeknd, Levinson, and Fahim are also set to write the series with Joe Epstein.

Additional executive producers include Kevin Turen (Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (Euphoria), Nick Hall (The White Lotus), Sara E. White (Station 19), A24, and BRON’s Aaron Gilbert.

HBO released the following synopsis:

“The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”







