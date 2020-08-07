Guillermo del Toro Finishes ‘Tales of Arcadia’ with ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’

Oscar winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) isn’t quite done with the world of Tales of Arcadia. While Wizards marks the third entry in the Tales of Arcadia series and was expected to be the last visit fans would have to the epic animated trilogy, Guillermo del Toro, DreamWorks Animation, and Netflix today revealed they’ve got a feature film in the works. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is expected to arrive on the streaming service in 2021.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive ‘all-stars’ reunion,” says creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off.”

Creator Guillermo del Toro serves as an executive producer on the feature film which is currently in production. Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman are also executive producing. Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt are on board as directors with Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman handling the screenplay.

The 2021 feature film will be voiced by Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood) as Jim, Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters) as Claire, Charlie Saxton (Hung) as Toby, and Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky. Alfred Molina (Frozen II) is Archie, Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) is Steve, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) is Stuart, and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon A Time) returns as Douxie.

The voice cast also includes Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) as Krel, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Aja, and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) as Vex. Cole Sand, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines will also lend their voices to animated characters.

The Plot:

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.