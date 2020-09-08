‘Rebecca’ Official Trailer Starring Armie Hammer and Lily James

Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter warns that all marriages have their secrets in the official trailer for the psychological thriller, Rebecca. The trailer for the latest adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic novel goes from luscious and romantic to gothic thriller as Lily James’ Mrs. de Winter attempts to assure herself there are no such things as ghosts.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth, and Bill Paterson also star in this 2020 adaptation of du Maurier’s novel.

Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) directed and Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse adapted Daphne du Maurier’s novel for the screen. Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Nira Park served as producers on the Working Title Films production.

Netflix is targeting an October 21, 2020 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Hammer), a newly married young woman (James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Scott Thomas).”