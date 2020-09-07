Fox’s fall 2020 schedule will look different from their normal primetime lineup, thanks to Covid-19. The pandemic sent networks, including Fox, scrambling to fill their schedules after television and film productions shut down. The network snagged the cop drama L.A.’s Finest from Spectrum Originals to help fill a spot, and on September 21, 2020 the drama will make its network television premiere.

New season one episodes arrive on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jessica Alba as Nancy McKenna and Gabrielle Union as Sydney Burnett. Duane Martin plays Ben Baines, Zach Gilford is Ben Walker, Ryan McPartlin is Patrick McKenna, Sophie Reynolds is Isabel McKenna, and Ernie Hudson plays Joseph Burnett. Alba and Union also executive produce.

“Pilot” Plot: In the series’ initial episode, Syd and McKenna vow to protect a young boy from the dangerous cartel pursuing him.

L.A.’s Finest Season 1 Details, Courtesy of Fox:

From the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys movie franchise, the action-drama series L.A.’s Finest follows SYD BURNETT (Union), last seen in Miami and who has now seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, NANCY MCKENNA (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles, Syd and McKenna become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.