‘Respect’ Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Transform Into Aretha Franklin

MGM’s released a lengthy behind-the-scenes video for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls). “We know her as this legend but there’s a story to everyone. Her life had so much depth to it and it came through the music,” says Hudson, discussing the Queen of Soul.

The three-minute video also features interview snippets with director Liesl Tommy and screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson along with actors Forest Whitaker (“C.L. Franklin”), Marlon Wayans (“Ted White”), Hailey Kilgore (“Carolyn Franklin”), and Mary J. Blige (“Dinah Washington”).

Respect also stars Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Tate Donovan.

Harvey Mason Jr., Scott Bernstein, Jonathan Glickman, and Stacey Sher produced, with Hudson, Tommy, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive producing.

MGM has set an August 13, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.