‘Annette’ Trailer: Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Sing Their Feelings

The official trailer for Annette teases the musical’s “as dangerous, as intense, as love.” The two-minute video takes us through the different stages of a relationship between a singer (played by Oscar winner Marion Cotillard, La Vie En Rose) and a stand-up comedian, ending with the comedian (played by Oscar nominee Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman, Marriage Story) in custody and facing trial.

Annette was directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors) from a screenplay by Pop/rock band Sparks’ Ron Mael and Russell Mael. Ron and Russell also composed the score and wrote the film’s original songs. Charles Gillibert and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu served as producers.

The R-rated dramatic musical will screen as the opening night film at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Amazon Studios is planning an August 6, 2021 theatrical release followed by the film’s arrival on Amazon Prime Video on August 20th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

"Los Angeles, today. Henry (Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax, with story & music by Ron & Russel Mael of The Sparks, this original musical is journey of passion, love & fame."










