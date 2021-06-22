‘His Dark Materials’ Third and Final Season Begins Filming

Filming is now underway on the upcoming third season of His Dark Materials, based on the bestselling trilogy by Philip Pullman. The third – and final – season will bring to life the last book of Pullman’s trilogy, The Amber Spyglass.

According to the official HBO and BBC One announcement, season three will consist of eight episodes.

“It has been a joy watching audiences embrace this incredible journey of self-discovery, friendship and purpose with Lyra over the past two seasons. Jane, Dan and everyone on the Bad Wolf team have done such a tremendous job bringing Philip’s beloved world to life, and I cannot wait for the fans to get a front-row seat to all that is in store in this gripping and poignant final chapter,” stated Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

Dafne Keen will reprise her role as Lyra, Amir Wilson returns as Will, Ruth Wilson is back as Mrs. Coulter, and Simone Kirby returns as Mary Malone. Returning cast members also include Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

New to the series for the third and final season are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad) as Commander Ogunwe, Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama, and Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez. Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Simon Harrison (No Man’s Land), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) play the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania.

Season three directors include Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska. Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner executive produce along with New Line Cinema’s Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood. Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, and Tom Hooper also executive produce as well as BBC’s Ben Irving.

“The Amber Spyglass is the most gloriously complex of Philip Pullman’s novels to adapt for TV but with our world-class creative team in Cardiff no challenge is too daunting. This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack, Francesca and Amelia’s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip’s worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series,” said Jane Tranter, Bad Wolf Founder and Executive Producer.

The series is a Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO production.

“The moment we started season one of His Dark Materials, we had mapped out all three novels to know the direction in which where we were heading,” said executive producer Dan McCulloch. “Every detail and character within this incredible work of fiction has been analyzed and discussed for four years now, and to finally arrive in the many worlds of The Amber Spyglass is thrilling.”

HBO and BBC One confirmed filming is taking place at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England.

The Season 3 Plot:

Season three will see “Will” (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and “Lyra” (Keen), the prophesied child, travel through multiple worlds to find and protect each other.







