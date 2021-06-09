I had no idea there was such a thing as “Best Friend’s Day” but apparently there is and 20th Century Studios launched the Ron’s Gone Wrong trailer to celebrate it. The animated comedy, which marks the first theatrical release from Locksmith Animation, finds a young boy bonding with his faulty robot.

The voice cast includes The Hangover co-stars Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms along with Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe). Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad) also lend their voices to the family-friendly comedy.

20th Century Studios is planning an October 22, 2021 theatrical release.

Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Pixar’s Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) directed, with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. Smith co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Baynham (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm). Locksmith co-founder Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay produced, with Baynham, Smith, and Locksmith chairman Elisabeth Murdoch executive producing.

The Plot:

20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend Out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.







